Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Apple World Today
AccessoriesMacNews

Satechi Launches Triple 4K Display Docking Station for Mac, Windows users

AccessoriesMacNewsDennis SellersJune 13, 2023
posted on
Triple 4K Display Docking Station

Satechi has announced the Triple 4K Display Docking Station, a hub with 12 ports supporting three 4K/60Hz video displays. 

It’s universally compatible with any host device that supports DisplayLink Software and is equipped with either a USB-A or USB-C port. The Triple 4K Display Docking Station features two DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing users to connect three 4K/60Hz video displays in extended mode.

Supporting DisplayLink Manager software, the new docking station elevates the user experience with multitasking and data transfer including a 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, three USB 3.0 Ports at 5Gbps, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port, and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Port both at 10Gbps with 7.5W charging. The side host port connection also supports up to 100W pass-through charging for the connected device.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, including the brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, the Triple 4K Display Docking Station is available on Satechi.net for YS$299.99. 

Early shoppers can get the new docking station at a discounted price with Satechi’s Dads & Grads Sale live until June 14 offering 20% off with code DG20 when purchasing two products and 30% off with code DG30 when purchasing three or more.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more