Satechi has announced the Triple 4K Display Docking Station, a hub with 12 ports supporting three 4K/60Hz video displays.

It’s universally compatible with any host device that supports DisplayLink Software and is equipped with either a USB-A or USB-C port. The Triple 4K Display Docking Station features two DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing users to connect three 4K/60Hz video displays in extended mode.

Supporting DisplayLink Manager software, the new docking station elevates the user experience with multitasking and data transfer including a 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, three USB 3.0 Ports at 5Gbps, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port, and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Port both at 10Gbps with 7.5W charging. The side host port connection also supports up to 100W pass-through charging for the connected device.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, including the brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, the Triple 4K Display Docking Station is available on Satechi.net for YS$299.99.

