Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Schigadoon!”) has joined the cast of Skydance Animation and Apple’s “Spellbound,” reports The Wrap.

The film, announced in 2017 initially under the title “Split,” stars Rachel Zegler as Princess Ellian who must manage her kingdom after a spell turns the king and queen into monsters. Zegler and Burgess will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis and Nathan Lane. It will be directed by Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) with new songs by Alan Menkin and Glenn Slater. Penned by Lauren Kynek and Elizabeth Martin alongside Linda Woolverton, “Spellbound” is produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.

Jenson and Head of Story Brian Pimental will present a “work in progress” panel on Tuesday, June 13, at the Annecy Film Festival, according to The Wrap. “Spellbound” is slated for release next yer.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.