Addigy’s free MDM Watchdog utility is now available to customers of all MDM vendors.

This launch is in response to last month’s announcement that Apple RSR updates were not being applied in 25% of managed macOS devices. According to the folks at Addigy, Mac vulnerabilities are showing up faster than ever and MDM vendors must understand the threat and how to protect people from being exposed, especially as Apple usage continues to grow in the enterprise.

Addigy discovered up to 25% of macOS devices end up in a “stuck state” after an update is pushed, but the update is never implemented. There is no way for IT departments to know which machines are not implementing RSR updates without manual inspection.

The MDM Watchdog utility is a critical tool to ensure all devices are automatically updated with the latest RSR update. This new utility is free to customers of any MDM provider, including Jamf and Kandji. Addigy says it won’t have access to any data from those downloading the tool.