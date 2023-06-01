Saturday, June 3, 2023
News items you should check out: June 1

Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From MacRumors: Apple has added the Thunderbolt Display and the first-generation iPad Air to its obsolete products list, meaning the devices are no longer eligible for repairs or other hardware service at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has announced some tax changes coming to apps, in-app purchases, and subscriptions available in the App Store. These changes may affect proceeds from the sale of apps and in-app content in places like Ghana and Spain. 

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn says artificial intelligence applications would strongly drive demand for its server business this year but reiterated 2023 overall would be a flat one for the company on global economic woes.

° From The Information: If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone. It will also test the company’s prowess in design and manufacturing like nothing before.

° From the IDC research group: According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global shipments of smartphones will decline 3.2% in 2023, totaling 1.17 billion units.

