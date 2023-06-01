Saturday, June 3, 2023
Apple World Today
News

Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 171

NewsDennis SellersJune 1, 2023
posted on

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 171. The update includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, CSS Counter Styles, Web Animations, Rendering, JavaScript, Popover, Web API, Media, Accessibility, and SVG.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

You Might Also Like

load more