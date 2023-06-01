As noted by 9to5Mac, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is dropping its price to account for the fact that about half of the season is now over.

The 2023 pass subscription is now available for $49 (down from $99), with an additional $10 discount for Apple TV+ subscribers. The monthly subscription price is unchanged.

The reduced $49 price covers the rest of the 2023 season. The subscription will renew (unless cancelled) at the standard full season price when the 2024 season commences next year.

Also, last month Apple announced that it’s launched a multiview feature on Apple TV 4K, allowing sports fans the ability to watch up to four simultaneous streams, including Major League Soccer matches, “Friday Night Baseball” games, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

With this entirely customizable new multiview experience in the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, users can see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose the ones they want to watch, and toggle between multiple layout options.

Fans can also choose to display one match more prominently, or watch two to four matches in a split-screen view. Users can also control audio preferences, including the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, and home and away radio for “Friday Night Baseball.” If a user wants to stop watching in multiview, they can quickly switch to full screen with one click.