After the COVID pandemic, more folks than ever are working from home. If you’re one of them, you should check out Monoprice’s wireless Bluetooth headset, the Workstream Wireless Web Meeting Headset.

With its built-in mic, it picks up more voice and less ambient noise on those Zoom or FaceTime calls. The wireless headset also packs a flexible, detachable boom mic, which improves audio quality.

The Workstream Wireless Web Meeting Headset operates on Bluetooth 5.0. It runs up to 32 hours of talk time and 125 hours of standby time on a single charge — and it has a two-hour charge time, which is pretty impressive.

If you don’t work from home, but have to travel a lot and do videoconferencing while on the move, you can take it along. The Workstream Wireless Web Meeting Headset is foldable and lightweight, so is relatively easy to stash in a suitcase or travel bag.

It has a dual-chip design and can be connected directly to your Bluetooth enabled device, or any computer, media, or game console via an included USB-A transmitter. The Workstream headset also boasts 3D vibration and stereo surround sound functionality, which is nice for gaming, listening to music, or watching a movie. Overall, it has superb sound.

Of course, being a USB Type-A dongle, you may need an adapter depending on what Mac or other electronic device you wish to use it with.

Even with all these features, the Workstream Wireless Web Meeting Headset is only US$60 (plus, Monoprice sometimes offers it at less). I said the headset was handy for online business meetings. That’s true, but it also great for entertainment purposes, as well.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★.5