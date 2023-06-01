As Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” draws to a close, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) has launched new products at its WB Shop.

The new WB Shop Ted Lasso Season 3 finale merchandise, as described by WBDGCP, includes:

° Exclusive Roy Kent Funko and Bundle – Now available for pre-order only at the WB Shop, AFC Richmond’s former captain, known for his tough and gruff exterior but also his loyalty and leadership, has been recreated as a Funko figure. The Bundle includes Roy Kent Funko, Oi mug and two stickers ($39.95). The exclusive Roy Kent Funko is also sold individually ($17.50). Limited quantities of both are available for pre-order now until 2024.

° Total Football T-Shirt and Stationery – A victory for Richmond is looking much more likely, thanks to Ted Lasso’s new Total Football strategy. Diamond Dogs can express their passion with the Total Football short sleeve t-shirt ($24.95-$26.95) and notebook ($22.95).

° AFC Richmond Jean Jacket – Sustain enthusiasm for the AFC Richmond team off the field with the new hand painted jean jacket curated for the stunning finale ($450).

° Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond Track Jacket – You’ve seen Ted Lasso and his coaching staff wear it! Now you can have your very own Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond Track Jacket. This newly updated A.F.C. Richmond Jacket is a fully pieced track jacket with an embroidered A.F.C. Richmond Crest and Winged Logo. This jacket is perfect for casual wear or while training for your next match ($79.95).

° Ted Lasso Decanter Set – Every tradition and heirloom had to start somewhere, and you can start your own with Ted Lasso Decanter Set. This dark and parawood chest contains two lowball glasses, six soapstone stones (for chilling your drink without watering it down) two coasters, and a 750mL glass decanter ($295.95).

° Beverage Glass Set – This glass set brings back the ceremony of serving drinks and is a worthy gift for the Ted Lasso lover in your life. The acacia wood and dovetail joinery of the Pilsner Craft Beer Set with two Pilsner Glasses, two real cork beverage coasters and a deluxe bottle opener can stand alone on your bartop as an object d’art ($149.95).\

° Ted Lasso Breakup Mix CD Eco Tote Bag – Made from durable eco-friendly material, this tote bag is high-quality and environmentally conscious ($34.95).

° 1897 We Are Richmond Hoodie – Featuring a classic design inspired by the Richmond football team, this Ted Lasso hoodie proudly displays the team’s founding year of 1897 and is perfect for layering and staying warm during cooler weather ($54.95).

° Make This Match Your Match-ter Piece T-Shirt – This t-shirt is the ultimate way to show off your love for the hit TV show and the sport of football. ($24.95).

° I Believe in Believe Scarf – Stand out from the crowd and express your love for the inspiring show with this scarf ($29.95).

Fans can visit the WB Shop for the full assortment of AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso-branded products.