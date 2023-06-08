Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for “VR” rocketed 300% worldwide on June 5, as Apple unveiled its new Vision Pro mixed reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California.

A new finding by Digital-adoption.com reveals online interest in ‘VR’ increased 300% over the last seven days, since the headset, priced at $3,499 (£2,849) and set to release next year, was announced.

Apple’s announcement comes when online interest in AI, or artificial intelligence, is at its highest point in history. Google Trends data reveals a 619% increase in “AI” searches since 2004.

2023 has been a breakout year for AI, as search volume has more than doubled from 17 million in January to 42 million in May. This is partly due to the rapid growth and adoption of accessible technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Similarly, searches for “mixed reality” and “augmented reality” shot up by 1,130% and 545% during the conference.

Apple’s announcement has also caused spikes in users searching to “Buy Apple stock,” which increased 1,482% worldwide in the last seven days.

According to TikTok, interest in virtual reality has more than tripled, and interest in artificial intelligence has soared tenfold since 2020.

A spokesperson from Digital-adoption.com commented on the findings: “There has been a massive surge in AI interest this year. Apple’s announcement of Vision Pro has captured audiences at the right time, when new AI technologies, like ChatGPT, have become accessible to almost anyone. The latest announcement from Apple could start to tip the balance and encourage more users to adopt this kind of advanced tech into their homes and working lives.”