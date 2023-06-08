The Apple Vision Pro requires an external battery that purportedly supports up to two hours of use, and all‑day use when plugged in. I wonder if Apple will allow third parties to make bigger batteries for the Apple Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro has a wire coming off the side of it, down to your pocket where you can stash the iPhone-sized battery pack. I just wonder why Apple doesn’t make a bigger battery pack (which, admittedly, would be less aesthetically pleasing) for longer battery life. And if it doesn’t want to, will it allow other companies to fill the void?

You’ll be able to plug the Vision Pro into an outlet for longer use. However, that, of course, limits your mobility.