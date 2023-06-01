Saturday, June 3, 2023
Synology launches new home and small business products for data backup

NewsDennis SellersJune 1, 2023
Synology has announced several new products targeted at home users and small businesses. 

The 4-bay DiskStation DS423 is the newest addition to the Value Series, designed as a multipurpose storage solution. Additionally, a new line of Plus Series SATA HDDs launched today, specifically designed to meet the reliability, endurance, and performance requirements of Synology’s 24/7 entry-level and mainstream storage systems. Finally, coming soon is Synology’s new BeeDrive (pictured) a personal backup hub designed to make data protection effortless. 

Th BeeDrive will be available soon for Windows, iOS, and Android through Synology partners and resellers worldwide at an MSRP of $119.99 for 1TB and $199.99 for 2TB. 

The DS423 is available from Synology resellers at an MSRP of $369.99.

The Synology Plus Series SATA HDDs are available at MSRPs of $89.99, $149.99, $189.99, and $249.99 for the 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 12TB capacities respectively. 

