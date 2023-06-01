Synology has announced several new products targeted at home users and small businesses.

The 4-bay DiskStation DS423 is the newest addition to the Value Series, designed as a multipurpose storage solution. Additionally, a new line of Plus Series SATA HDDs launched today, specifically designed to meet the reliability, endurance, and performance requirements of Synology’s 24/7 entry-level and mainstream storage systems. Finally, coming soon is Synology’s new BeeDrive (pictured) a personal backup hub designed to make data protection effortless.

Th BeeDrive will be available soon for Windows, iOS, and Android through Synology partners and resellers worldwide at an MSRP of $119.99 for 1TB and $199.99 for 2TB.

The DS423 is available from Synology resellers at an MSRP of $369.99.

The Synology Plus Series SATA HDDs are available at MSRPs of $89.99, $149.99, $189.99, and $249.99 for the 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 12TB capacities respectively.