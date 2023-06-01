Apple’s first two own stores in India have grossed monthly sales of over ₹22-25 crore [approximately US$2.7-$3 million] each, according to The Economic Times of India (a subscription is required to read the article).

That’s well over two times what could be the highest revenue for an electronics store in the country during non-Diwali period [Festival of Lights], the article adds. The Mumbai store (Apple BKC) opened on April 18 and the New Delhi store (Apple Saket) two days later.

According to The Electronic Times, Apple BKC had a first-day billing of over ₹10 crore [$1.2 million], which is ₹2-3 crore [$240,000 – $360,000] more than what some of the largest local electronics stores post in a month.

The article adds that the per-square foot revenue is higher for the second store, at Select Citywalk mall in Saket, New Delhi. Apple Saket is over 10,000 square feet, less than half the 22,000 square feet of Apple BKC. But revenues are almost similar. Both stores had an opening day footfall of over 6,000 people each.

Apple has (by my count) 532 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.