Barb, a company that tracks online viewing habits, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 19.08 million UK homes (67.4% of households) had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.
This was a -1.7% decrease from 19.42 million in Q4 2022. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw small quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:
- 16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down -1.1% from 17.15 million in Q4 2022.
- 12.90 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q1 2023, down -1.7% from 13.12 million in Q4 2022.
- 7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of -1.9% from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.
By contrast, NOW and Apple TV+ saw quarterly gains:
- 2.03 million homes had access to NOW in Q1 2023, up +8.0% on 1.88 million in Q4 2022.
- 1.91 million homes had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2023, an increase of +13.0% from 1.69 million in Q4 2023.