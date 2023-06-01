Saturday, June 3, 2023
Apple TV+ viewing in the UK grows 13% in quarter one of 2023

NewsTV Dennis Sellers June 1, 2023
Barb, a company that tracks online viewing habits, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 19.08 million UK homes (67.4% of households) had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. 

This was a -1.7% decrease from 19.42 million in Q4 2022. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw small quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

  • 16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down -1.1% from 17.15 million in Q4 2022.
  • 12.90 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q1 2023, down -1.7% from 13.12 million in Q4 2022.
  • 7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of -1.9% from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.

By contrast, NOW and Apple TV+ saw quarterly gains:

  • 2.03 million homes had access to NOW in Q1 2023, up +8.0% on 1.88 million in Q4 2022.
  • 1.91 million homes had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2023, an increase of +13.0% from 1.69 million in Q4 2023.
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
