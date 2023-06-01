Barb, a company that tracks online viewing habits, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 19.08 million UK homes (67.4% of households) had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

This was a -1.7% decrease from 19.42 million in Q4 2022. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ saw small quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down -1.1% from 17.15 million in Q4 2022.

12.90 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q1 2023, down -1.7% from 13.12 million in Q4 2022.

7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of -1.9% from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.

By contrast, NOW and Apple TV+ saw quarterly gains: