News items you should check out: June 2

Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From the antivirus provider Kaspersky : iOS devices targeted with previously unknown malware

° From 9to5Mac: No Man’s Sky Mac launch has boosted expectations of Reality Pro support.

° From MacRumors: Apple says 81% of all active iPhones are now running iOS 16, up from 72% in February. 13% of active iPhones are still running iOS 15, and 6% are running an even older iOS version, 

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn will start making iPhones in India’s Karnataka by next April.

° From AppleInsider: Stray has been announced for Mac, and it will take full advantage of MetalFX to make it playable on any Apple Silicon Mac.

° From The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple Card customers who have created aApple Savings account through Goldman Sachs have been experiencing issues attempting to withdraw their money.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the latest Road to Macstock conversation is with cognitive neuroscientist and productivity coach Brittany Smith, who will be making her first appearance at the conference. 

