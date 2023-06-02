Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac has been updated to version 6.6.0 to fix two issues: the issue where Contacts app’s Note field doesn’t sync to ContactsMate and the issue where contacts with birthday information can’t be imported when a user imports contacts from a CSV file.

Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact management app for Mac, with support for various contacts sources including Mac, iCloud, Google, Exchange and more. It requires macOS 10.11 or later.

Cisdem ContactsMate pricing starts at US$29.99 (one Mac) for new users. A demo is available for download.