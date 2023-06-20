Kensington has announced availability of the US$199.99 MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Meeting Controls (K72201). It’s designed for use in noise-sensitive home or office work environments.
It features QuietType keys, which are 15db quieter than traditional mechanical office keyboards, and greatly reduce keystroke noise to minimize distractions during online meetings and in the surrounding workspace, according to Lisa Schuiteboer, a marketing manager at Kensington. Built-in meeting controls provide convenient camera and audio controls to simplify and optimize the virtual meeting experience when using popular conferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, she adds.
The MK7500F is IPX4-rated for water resistance, features a full-size ergonomic extruded aluminum frame, a diamond edge bezel, and high polish for a high-end professional look. Schuiteboear says that benefits and features of the MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard are:
- Designed for Busy Professionals – Built for productivity, the keyboard provides a truly quiet typing experience, n-key roll over (NKRO), and universal compatibility for macOS and Windows to maximize productivity and minimize distractions.
- QuietType Keys – Engineered with Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches and sound dampening pads (<55db) to ensure a responsive and quiet typing experience, the keyboard gives users the ability to type with confidence and peace-of-mind, knowing that they are not distracting others or disrupting a call or meeting.
- Comfortable and Durable – The ergonomic design, which includes dual-position feet and a gel wrist rest, supports all-day comfort and productivity. The aluminum frame, high-quality laser-etched ABS keycaps, and a sealed IPX4-certified spill-proof design, ensures years of reliable operation even under heavy usage. Designed to meet MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids, users can wipe down the keyboard with common household disinfectants without degrading the appearance or impacting the use of the keyboard.
- Multiple Connection Options – Connect up to five active devices – three via Bluetooth, one using the included 2.4GHz USB receiver for a reliable connection up to 32 feet away, and one using the included USB-A cable so users can use and charge the keyboard at the same time. Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption prevents keystrokes from being intercepted.
- Enhances Productivity – Compatible with popular video conferencing applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the keyboard features dedicated meeting keys that enable users to automatically bring virtual meeting software to the foreground and instantly toggle between talk/mute and video on/off. Four reprogrammable hot keys offer quick access to additional shortcuts for macOS and Windows and macOS. Optional Kensington Konnect software enables users to program additional keys, create macros, adjust key mappings, manage profiles, and more – further enhancing productivity and ease-of-use.