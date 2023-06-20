Kensington has announced availability of the US$199.99 MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Meeting Controls (K72201). It’s designed for use in noise-sensitive home or office work environments.

It features QuietType keys, which are 15db quieter than traditional mechanical office keyboards, and greatly reduce keystroke noise to minimize distractions during online meetings and in the surrounding workspace, according to Lisa Schuiteboer, a marketing manager at Kensington. Built-in meeting controls provide convenient camera and audio controls to simplify and optimize the virtual meeting experience when using popular conferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, she adds.

The MK7500F is IPX4-rated for water resistance, features a full-size ergonomic extruded aluminum frame, a diamond edge bezel, and high polish for a high-end professional look. Schuiteboear says that benefits and features of the MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard are: