Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac updated to version 6.4.0

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac has been updated to version 6.4.0. The upgrade fixes an issue where the app crashes due to incomplete sync of files when it scans for a cloud storage account for duplicate files. It also optimizes the selection feature.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is an app for finding duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents, archives and some other types of duplicate files. It compares files byte by byte and identifies duplicate files by content. It enables users to remove unwanted duplicate files with one click.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder requires macOS 10.11 or later and costs $19.99 for one Mac/lifetime license. A demo is available for download.

