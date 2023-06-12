Monday, June 12, 2023
Apple World Today
iPhoneNews

iPhone production in India boosts the company’s export statistics

iPhoneNewsDennis SellersJune 12, 2023
posted on

Smartphones catapulted into the league of five most exported commodities by value in India, based on their harmonized system (HS) codes in fiscal year 2023 (FY23), up from the ninth rank in the pecking order in FY22, according to the Business Standard. This is thanks in part to the iPhone.

(HS is a globally harmonized identification for a specific product used for export and import of the commodity.)

Apple has moved 7% of its entire production to India, which has made a big impact on the country’s export statistics, according to the Business Standard.

In FY22 the whole smartphone export market was worth approximately US$5.4 billion to India. For FY2023, it’s $10.9 billion. The iPhones accounted for approximately half of that $10.9 billion total, according to the Business Standard.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more