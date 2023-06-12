Monday, June 12, 2023
News items you should check out: June 12

News
Dennis Sellers
June 12, 2023
Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From MacRumors: Apple-related subreddit /r/apple has gone dark in protest of Reddit’s upcoming API pricing changes affecting third-party Reddit apps.

° From AppleInsider: Developers working on apps for the Apple Vision Pro headset may soon be able to apply for the developer kit, with applications likely to open in July.

° From 9to5Mac: Following Reddit announcing its new API costs for developers that are killing third-party apps like Apollo, one of the most popular Apple-related subreddits has announced it will be starting its protest early. 

° From Cult of Mac: Now that the iOS, macOS, iPadOS and watchOS betas are out, here are some of the hidden gems people discovered in Apple’s operating systems.

° From Geekbench Browser: The first benchmark results for Apple’s new M2 Ultra chip have surfaced

