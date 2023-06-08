When the quality content ranking of the most popular streaming platforms, the top position belongs to Apple TV+, with a 0.66 point lead over Netflix, according to a renew report from JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

Apple TV+ scores 7.2 out of 8 on JustWatch’s best average content rankings. Trailing Apple’s streaming service are: Max (6.93), Hulu (6.62). Disney+ (6.61), Netflix (6.54), Peacock (6.08), Paramount+ (6.04), and Amazon Prime Video (5.96).

JustWatch says Apple TV+ good showing is due to its advantage of a number of highly rated TV shows such as “Ted Lasso,” which won 11 Primetime Emmys, and “Severance” with two Primetime Emmys under its belt. The film, “Coda,” won 3 Oscars, making Apple TV+ the first-ever streamer to win Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.