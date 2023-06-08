Apple is moving ahead with plans for construction on its Research Triangle Park campus in North Carolina that could house more than 3,000 workers. according to WRAL Tech Wire.

The US$1 billion-plus campus was first announced in May 2018. The Research Triangle, commonly referred to as simply The Triangle, is a region in the Piedmont of North Carolina, anchored by North Carolina State University, Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the cities of Raleigh and Durham and the town of Chapel Hill.

The campus is part of an Apple pledge to pump $350 billion into the U.S. economy during the next five years. An application shows plans for a 324,000-square-foot office, calling for professional space with buildings up to 73 feet tall, roughly 6 to 8 stories.

Apple filed the site work plans on May 30 in order to start moving dirt, according to WRAL Tech Wire. The tech giant was previously awarded $1.2 billion in an incentive package from the state.