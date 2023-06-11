Apple just announced the 15-inch MacBook last week at the Worldwide Developer Conference, but the tech giant is already developing a follow-up with an M3 processor, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina, the performance of the M2 processor, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. What’s more, with an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and MagSafe charging.

The M3 chip is almost certain to be built on TSMC’s 3nm process, which will provide performance and power efficiency improvements. Gurman said the M3 chip should have similar CPU and GPU core counts as the M2 chip.

