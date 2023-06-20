Sam Esmail’s years-in-the making adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film “Metropolis” has become one of the highest-profile casualties of the writers’ strike in Hollywood, reports Deadline.

The big-budget UCP series for Apple TV+, which had been prepping in Australia, has permanently shut down. The crew was just notified that the ambitious project will not move forward with production, which had been targeting a summer start, notes Deadline.

About ‘Metropolis’

Here’s how the original 1927 film by director Fritz Lang and writer Thea von Harbou is described: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

Esmail, the creator of the “Mr. Robot” series and creative force between Starz’“Gaslit,” had planned to write and direct the adaptation. The series was supposed to film in Australia. The Victorian Government had backed the project by supporting state-of-the-art virtual production infrastructure to be built in Victoria, including one of the largest permanent “LED volumes” — high-tech digital screens that display background environments and visual effects on set—in the world.

