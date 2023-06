Twelve South’s AirFly Pro is now available in matte black to match popular headphones like Beats, Sony, Bose, and more.

It’s a wireless adapter that lets you use your wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only have a headphone jack, like airplanes and treadmills. Plug this tiny transmitter into the headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or TVs at the gym.

The AirFly Pro has more than 25 hours of battery life. It’s available in white or mate black for US$54.99.