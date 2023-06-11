You can stream movies, jam to your favorite tunes, and much more with today’s deal: a refurbished iPad Air bundle with Beats Flex headphones for only US$114.99. That’s 23% off the regular price.
Description
The iPad Air’s 9.7-inch Retina display lets you enjoy stunning clarity and vibrant colors as you stream your favorite shows and movies or browse the web. And with its A7 Bionic chip, you can power through any task effortlessly. It’s also thinner than its predecessor at 0.29 inches.
It’s meant to be taken anywhere thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. You can even take photos and videos with the included cameras! And with the Beats Flex Wireless Headphones, you can enjoy high-quality audio and hands-free calling with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity.
The iPad and headphones have been refurbished to like-new condition, ensuring you get the quality and performance you expect at a fraction of the price!
Apple iPad Air, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
- 16GB: Enough storage for daily browsing & using essential apps
- 9.7″ Retina display: Smooth, natural-looking display with higher pixel density
- A7 chip: Handle your basic day-to-day tasks
- Cameras: 5MP rear camera & 1.2MP FaceTime camera for taking photos and videos on the go
- 1080p HD video recording: Supports high-definition video with image stabilization
- Dual microphones: For calls, video recording & audio recording
- Wi-Fi only: Go online by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot
- Long battery life: Up to 10hrs of browsing, video playback, or music play
- Model year: 2013
This refurbished iPad Air (first generation) comes with iOS 12.4.4 and cannot be updated past iOS 12.5.6. That is the last version its hardware, CPU, and RAM can support.
Beats Flex Wireless Headphones (Renewed)
- Flex-Form cable: Provides all-day comfort with durable Nitinol construction
- Magnetic earbuds: Automatically plays music when worn in your ears & pauses when attached around your neck
- Four eartip options: For a more personalized fit
- Tangle-free: Easily coils up into your pocket or purse when not in use
- Less charging: Boasts up to 12hrs of listening time; 10-minute Fast Fuel charging gives an extra 1.5 hours of playback
- Dual-chamber acoustic: Delivers outstanding stereo with rich & precise bass
- Class 1 Bluetooth®: Offers extended wireless range & fewer dropouts
- Apple W1 chip: Ready to be used with any Apple device that is synced to iCloud
- Model year: 2020
Refurbished Rating
This product is listed with a grade “A.” It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body. To learn more about refurbished products, click here.
Beats Flex headphones are renewed open-box returns – they are tested, cleaned, and repackaged into their original packaging.
Specs
- Apple iPad Air, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
- Model number: A1474
- Product series: iPad Air (1st gen)
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 9.4″H x 6.6″W x 0.29″D
- Weight: 1lb
- Storage: 16GB
- Display: 9.7″ Retina display
- Resolution: 2048×1536 (264ppi)
- OS: iOS 12.4.4 (can be updated up to iOS 12.5.6)
- Chip: A7 chip with 64-bit architecture
- Coprocessor: M7 motion coprocessor
- Camera: 5MP (rear), 1.2MP (FaceTime)
- Video recording: 1080p HD video recording at 30fps
- Dual microphones
- Stereo speakers
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/; dual channel (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and MIMO
- Bluetooth: 4.0
- Siri
- Battery: 32.4Whr
- Battery life: up to 10hrs
- Ports: Lightning
- Beats Flex Wireless Headphones (Renewed)
- Color: may vary
- Dimensions: 0.6″H x 34″L x 4.2″W
- Weight: 0.66oz
- Form factor: in-ear
- Magnetic earbuds
- Chip: Apple W1
- Connectivity: Class 1 Bluetooth
- Audio Sharing
- Playtime: up to 12hrs
- On-device controls
- Charging: USB-C
- Aftermarket 1-year parts and labor warranty from third party
The Deal Includes
- Apple iPad Air 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
- Beats Flex Wireless Headphones (color may vary)
- Case (color may vary)
- Screen protector
- Stylus (color may vary)
- UL compliant non-OEM charging block (10W-12W)
- Generic compliant non-OEM charging cable
Shipping
- Ships to Contiguous US
- Expected Delivery: June 7-12
Terms of the Deal
- Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.