Equipped with a 1.2mm fine tip, the Digi Pen for the iPad and other tablets has durability, high sensitivity, and pixel precision. There’s no lagging, no skips, and no scratches.
Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get one for only US$39.99. That’s 59% off the regular price
Digi Pen Description
Perfect for drawing, sketching, painting, and writing, the Digi Pen features palm rejection technology and a magnetic design so you can use it directly without wearing gloves and write on the screen as if you’re writing on paper. You can also tilt the stylus at different angles to draw strokes of different thicknesses and depths. The stylus pencil body is made of Aluminum alloy material which is sleek and comfortable to the touch, not too heavy or too light.
- 1.2mm fine tip. Better durability, higher sensitivity, & pixel precision
- 3 power indicator lights. Know the power status at any time
- Tilt function. Draw strokes of different thicknesses & depths
- Palm Rejection technology. Write on the screen just like writing on paper
- Magnetic absorption. No more rolling or lost pen
- Upgraded touch switch. Touch twice to on/off, reject accidental touch to turn off the pen
- Rechargeable. 1-hour charge can last up to 20 hours
Digi Pen Specs
- Color: white
- Finish: matte
- Materials: aluminum alloy, plastic
- Dimensions: 0.5″H x 10″L x 0.5″W
- Tip: 1.2mm fine
- High precision
- High sensitivity
- Tilt function
- Palm rejection technology
- Touch switch
- Power display function
- Use time: 20 hours
- Standby: 2 years
- USB-C rechargeable
- Magnetic design
- Manufacturer’s 30-day return policy
The Deal Includes
- 1x Stylus Pencil
- 1x Pencil Tip Cover
- 1x User Manual
Shipping
- Ships to Contiguous US
- Expected Delivery: June 22-29
Terms of the Deal
- Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.