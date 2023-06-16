Equipped with a 1.2mm fine tip, the Digi Pen for the iPad and other tablets has durability, high sensitivity, and pixel precision. There’s no lagging, no skips, and no scratches.

Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get one for only US$39.99. That’s 59% off the regular price

Digi Pen Description

Perfect for drawing, sketching, painting, and writing, the Digi Pen features palm rejection technology and a magnetic design so you can use it directly without wearing gloves and write on the screen as if you’re writing on paper. You can also tilt the stylus at different angles to draw strokes of different thicknesses and depths. The stylus pencil body is made of Aluminum alloy material which is sleek and comfortable to the touch, not too heavy or too light.

1.2mm fine tip. Better durability, higher sensitivity, & pixel precision

Better durability, higher sensitivity, & pixel precision 3 power indicator lights. Know the power status at any time

Know the power status at any time Tilt function. Draw strokes of different thicknesses & depths

Draw strokes of different thicknesses & depths Palm Rejection technology. Write on the screen just like writing on paper

Write on the screen just like writing on paper Magnetic absorption. No more rolling or lost pen

No more rolling or lost pen Upgraded touch switch. Touch twice to on/off, reject accidental touch to turn off the pen

Touch twice to on/off, reject accidental touch to turn off the pen Rechargeable. 1-hour charge can last up to 20 hours

Digi Pen Specs

Color: white

Finish: matte

Materials: aluminum alloy, plastic

Dimensions: 0.5″H x 10″L x 0.5″W

Tip: 1.2mm fine

High precision

High sensitivity

Tilt function

Palm rejection technology

Touch switch

Power display function

Use time: 20 hours

Standby: 2 years

USB-C rechargeable

Magnetic design

Manufacturer’s 30-day return policy

The Deal Includes

1x Stylus Pencil

1x Pencil Tip Cover

1x User Manual

Shipping

Ships to Contiguous US

Expected Delivery: June 22-29

Terms of the Deal