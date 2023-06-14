Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Today's deal: AdGuard VPN 5-Year Subscription only $49.99

Connecting to a VPN gives you an encrypted connection to the Internet. This allows you to stay private, stay secure, and access the online content you want — no matter where you are. 

AdGuard VPN is a virtual private network (VPN), which is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a five-year subscription for only US$49.99. That’s 86% off the regular price.

AdGuard VPN Description

This VPN is your ultimate solution for safe internet without restrictions from a trusted developer. A must-have when you need uncompromising online privacy protection. Zero-logging policy and advanced encryption algorithm guarantee that your personal data is not collected and your traffic stays private at all times.

AdGuard features

  • 60+ locations worldwide, check complete list of servers here
  • Own security protocol to provide faster and safer VPN connection
  • Possibility to add websites to exclusions
  • Pings screen to show closest and fastest servers
  • Possibility to choose DNS server (to block ads/trackers)
  • Up to 10 devices connected simultaneously
  • Zero-logging policy guarantees personal data security
  • Trusted developer you can rely on

What You Get:

  • Up to 10 devices connected simultaneously
  • All locations
  • Light-speed servers
  • Unlimited data
  • No logs policy
  • Trusted developer
  • Available on all platforms

Reviews

  • 4.4/5 stars on Google Play: ★ ★ ★ ★.4
  • 4.6/5 stars on Apple Store: ★ ★ ★ ★.6
  • Google Chrome: “The best free solution for your online security from the creators of a famous ad blocker.”

NOTE: Adguard may not properly work in China

AdGuard System Requirements

  • Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista SP2 (Web-based only)
  • macOS X 10.15 (64-bit) or higher (Web-based only)
  • Android 5.0 or higher
  • iOS 11.2 or higher

Details of the Deal

  • Length of access: 5 years
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Device per license: 5
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Updates included
  • Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.

