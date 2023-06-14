Connecting to a VPN gives you an encrypted connection to the Internet. This allows you to stay private, stay secure, and access the online content you want — no matter where you are.
AdGuard VPN is a virtual private network (VPN), which is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a five-year subscription for only US$49.99. That’s 86% off the regular price.
AdGuard VPN Description
This VPN is your ultimate solution for safe internet without restrictions from a trusted developer. A must-have when you need uncompromising online privacy protection. Zero-logging policy and advanced encryption algorithm guarantee that your personal data is not collected and your traffic stays private at all times.
AdGuard features
- 60+ locations worldwide, check complete list of servers here
- Own security protocol to provide faster and safer VPN connection
- Possibility to add websites to exclusions
- Pings screen to show closest and fastest servers
- Possibility to choose DNS server (to block ads/trackers)
- Up to 10 devices connected simultaneously
- Zero-logging policy guarantees personal data security
- Trusted developer you can rely on
What You Get:
- All locations
- Light-speed servers
- Unlimited data
- Available on all platforms
Reviews
- 4.4/5 stars on Google Play: ★ ★ ★ ★.4
- 4.6/5 stars on Apple Store: ★ ★ ★ ★.6
- Google Chrome: “The best free solution for your online security from the creators of a famous ad blocker.”
NOTE: Adguard may not properly work in China
AdGuard System Requirements
- Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista SP2 (Web-based only)
- macOS X 10.15 (64-bit) or higher (Web-based only)
- Android 5.0 or higher
- iOS 11.2 or higher
Details of the Deal
- Length of access: 5 years
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Updates included
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
- Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.