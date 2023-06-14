Connecting to a VPN gives you an encrypted connection to the Internet. This allows you to stay private, stay secure, and access the online content you want — no matter where you are.

AdGuard VPN is a virtual private network (VPN), which is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a five-year subscription for only US$49.99. That’s 86% off the regular price.

AdGuard VPN Description

This VPN is your ultimate solution for safe internet without restrictions from a trusted developer. A must-have when you need uncompromising online privacy protection. Zero-logging policy and advanced encryption algorithm guarantee that your personal data is not collected and your traffic stays private at all times.

AdGuard features

60+ locations worldwide, check complete list of servers here

Own security protocol to provide faster and safer VPN connection

Possibility to add websites to exclusions

Pings screen to show closest and fastest servers

Possibility to choose DNS server (to block ads/trackers)

Up to 10 devices connected simultaneously

Zero-logging policy guarantees personal data security

Trusted developer you can rely on

What You Get:

Up to 10 devices connected simultaneously

All locations

Light-speed servers

Unlimited data

No logs policy

Trusted developer

Available on all platforms

Reviews

4.4/5 stars on Google Play: ★ ★ ★ ★.4

4.6/5 stars on Apple Store: ★ ★ ★ ★.6

Google Chrome: “The best free solution for your online security from the creators of a famous ad blocker.”

NOTE: Adguard may not properly work in China

AdGuard System Requirements

Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista SP2 (Web-based only)

macOS X 10.15 (64-bit) or higher (Web-based only)

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 11.2 or higher

Details of the Deal