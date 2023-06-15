Say goodbye to the hassle of multiple cords and hello to a simplified, streamlined charging experience. With the 3-in-1 USB-C charging cable, you can now charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time.
Now thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a two-pack for only US$26.99. that’s 61% off the regular price.
3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable Description
With three ports for dual charging, this versatile cable cuts back on wire clutter while boasting extra length for added convenience. With a generous 1.2-meter length and high-quality ABS and aluminum alloy construction, this cable is built to last.
- 3-in-1. Charge up to 3 Apple devices all at the same time; iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch
- ABS & aluminum alloy materials. Durable & made to last
- 1.2 meters long. Boasting extra length for added convenience
- Space-saving. Cuts back on wire clutter
NOTE: Cable only. No adapter included.
3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable Specs
- Color: white
- Materials: ABS, aluminum alloy
- Dimensions: 47.2″ x 0.4″ x 0.8″
- Weight: 1.8oz
- Length: 1.2m
- Connectors
- 2x Lightning
- 1x Apple Magnetic Charger
- Durable & convenient
The Deal Includes
- 2x 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods (White)
Shipping
- Ships to Contiguous US
- Expected Delivery: June 18-26
Terms of the Deal
- Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.