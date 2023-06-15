Thursday, June 15, 2023
Say goodbye to the hassle of multiple cords and hello to a simplified, streamlined charging experience. With the 3-in-1 USB-C charging cable, you can now charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time. 

Now thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a two-pack for only US$26.99. that’s 61% off the regular price. 

3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable Description

With three ports for dual charging, this versatile cable cuts back on wire clutter while boasting extra length for added convenience. With a generous 1.2-meter length and high-quality ABS and aluminum alloy construction, this cable is built to last.

  • 3-in-1. Charge up to 3 Apple devices all at the same time; iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch
  • ABS & aluminum alloy materials. Durable & made to last
  • 1.2 meters long. Boasting extra length for added convenience
  • Space-saving. Cuts back on wire clutter

NOTE: Cable only. No adapter included.

3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: ABS, aluminum alloy
  • Dimensions: 47.2″ x 0.4″ x 0.8″
  • Weight: 1.8oz
  • Length: 1.2m
  • Connectors
    • 2x Lightning
    • 1x Apple Magnetic Charger
  • Durable & convenient

The Deal Includes

  • 2x 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods (White)

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: June 18-26

Terms of the Deal

  • Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.

