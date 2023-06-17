Saturday, June 17, 2023
Apple World Today
iPhoneNews

The iPhone 14 has risen to 19% share across US carriers

iPhoneNewsDennis SellersJune 17, 2023
posted on

In a note to investors — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan analysts say the iPhone 14 has risen to a 19% share across US carriers.

Previously, it was the iPhone 14 Pro Max that was on 19%, and the iPhone 14 was on 18%. For the month of April 2023, that was reversed, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max slipping to second place.

AppleInsider notes that some of the iPhone 14’s growth appears to have come at the expense of the iPhone 14 Pro. That’s slipped from 16% to 15% of the market.The iPhone 14 Plus, though, has remained steadily at 7%.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more