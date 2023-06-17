In a note to investors — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan analysts say the iPhone 14 has risen to a 19% share across US carriers.

Previously, it was the iPhone 14 Pro Max that was on 19%, and the iPhone 14 was on 18%. For the month of April 2023, that was reversed, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max slipping to second place.

AppleInsider notes that some of the iPhone 14’s growth appears to have come at the expense of the iPhone 14 Pro. That’s slipped from 16% to 15% of the market.The iPhone 14 Plus, though, has remained steadily at 7%.