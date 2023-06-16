As the Season 3 finale (and potential series finale) approached, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” series made its way to No. 4 on Nielsen’s overall Top 10 list for the week of May 15 to May 21 with 769 million minutes viewed.

That marked its highest ranking on the Nielsen list to date. During this interval, Episode 10 was released, indicating that the viewership for the series could increase even more leading into the finale when new Nielsen numbers are released.

About Apple TV+

