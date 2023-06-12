Samsung has rolled out new monitors, including the latest version of the iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 and a 49-inch gaming display.

The Smart Monitor M8 costs US$699.99 for the 32-inch option and $649.99 for the 27-incher. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K), an aspect ratio of 16:09, a contrast ratio of 3000:1, maximum frame rate of 60Hz, and support for HDR10+.

There’s also USB-C charging connectivity, an upgraded 2K SlimFit webcam, smart TV apps, a gaming hub, and more. The Smart Monitor M8 is available in white, pink, blue or green.

Samsung describes its 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor as “The world’s first 49″ OLED monitor.” The 49-inch curved screen wraps around your field of view for gameplay in up to 32:9 aspect ratio.

The gaming display has a 0.03ms response time on its 240Hz screen. The Gaming Hub allows you to instantly access top streaming services. Input options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB Hub.

The OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is available for pre-order right now at a discounted price of $2,199.99. The non-discounting price is $2,499.00.