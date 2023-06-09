Friday, June 9, 2023
News items you should check out: June 9

NewsDennis SellersJune 9, 2023
Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From 9to5Mac: AirTags reveal officials in Mexico stole items donated for earthquake relief in Turkey

° From iMore: If you’re a YouTube Music user who also happens to own an Apple TV, you might be in for some good news because there could be a brand-new app in your future.

° From AppleInsider: Analysts at investment firm Wedbush have raised their Apple target price by $15, based on predictions of success for the Vision Pro headset, iPhone 15 range, and Apple services.

° From MySA: A San Antonio-area teen used his talents in computer programming to help his peers learn more effectively, creating his own app that blends two core subjects and gaining attention from Apple.

° From CBR: Oscar-winning Ghost actor Whoopi Goldberg has a PSA asking Blizzard Entertainment to port their newest game Diablo IV to Apple’s macOS.

° About MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the Road to Macstock series continues in a conversation with Jill McKlnley, a first-time presenter at the conference. Jill will be talking about “Using Your Sticks”, her metaphor for being more productive with your Apple tech. 

