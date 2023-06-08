Thursday, June 8, 2023
Apple World Today
News

News items you should check out: June 8

NewsDennis SellersJune 8, 2023
posted on

Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From 9to5Mac: A filmmaker says that Final Cut Pro on the Vision Pro will be supported at launch – or rather, when the device goes on sale.

° From AppleInsider: The upcoming macOS Sonoma from Apple will have a different range of supported Macs compared to macOS Ventura, but the OpenCore Legacy Patcher team is working now to bring the newer OS to older Macs.

° From Front Office Sports: Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has joined Apple’s Friday Night Baseball broadcast team as a special correspondent. Thomas will provide game analysis and pre-recorded conversations with baseball’s biggest stars to air during Apple’s MLB broadcasts.

° From Barron’s: The iPhone 15 launch will be a major driver of growth for Apple, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who raised his target for the stock price on Wednesday.

° From Entertainment Weekly: Jennifer Aniston promises that season three of “The Morning Show” will be extra “juicy.”

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more