Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Starting August 15, the Apple Card Monthly Installments term for new Apple Watch purchases will change from 24 months to 12 months, according to fine print on Apple’s website. This means each payment will be higher, but the Apple Watch will be paid off faster.

° From 9to5Mac: With macOS Sonoma, Apple is also dropping support for legacy Mail app plug-ins. While this may not affect most users, some third-party apps will no longer work because of this.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Battersea has now opened to hundreds of visitors in London’s iconic Battersea Power Station, now revamped into a shopping mall. Here’s what it looks like inside and out.

° From Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple alumni have founded buzzy startups in climate, AI, and fintech worth over $180 billion.

° From iMore: An iOS 17 Beta 1 “Message failed to send” error are plaguing early adopters.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! discussion turns to Apple’s recent App Store purge of outdated files. Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, and Guy Serle discuss the logic behind it, and why more than just old files are no more. Resistance to Apple Pay has some panel members fired up, and Warren Buffet’s divestiture of TSMC stock concerned. (Part 2)