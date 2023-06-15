Thursday, June 15, 2023
News items you should check out: June 15

Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources: 

° From 9to5Mac: iOS 17 beta has no sideloading, but Craig Federighi says Apple might comply with European Union demands.

° From MacRumors: In a pair of support documents, Apple has listed various external display combinations that can be used with the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. For example, both Macs support up to eight 4K displays at 60Hz when configured with the M2 Ultra chip.

° From The South China Morning Post: Popular versions of the “Glory to Hong Kong” protest song no longer shows up in Apple Music.

° From iMore: Apple is readying a new iPhone software update but not the one you’re thinking of.

° From Macworld: There were three WWDC announcements that hint at new Apple home gear.

