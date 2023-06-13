Beginning today, the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro powered by Apple silicon are now available.

Here’s how Apple describes the products, which were introduced at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference:

With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the performance of M2, and all-day battery life in a thin and light, fanless design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop.

With M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, Mac Studio is a performance powerhouse in a compact design.

The new Mac Pro combines the incredibly powerful M2 Ultra with PCIe expansion, and also marks the completion of the Mac transition to Apple silicon.

What’s more, students can save on the new 15-inch MacBook Air with year-round education pricing starting at $1,199, exclusively available at Apple Retail, in stores and online. With Apple’s College Student Offer, students will receive an Apple Gift Card of up to $1506 and get 20 percent off AppleCare7 to protect their purchase of a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. Plus, they will get three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+, and the student rate of just $5.99 for both services after the three-month free trial ends.

Apple’s College Student Offer is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels.