Might we see a 24-inch iMac at with a M3 processor announced Monday at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference? It’s a long shot, but I’m hoping for this to happen.

On May 31 Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote will focus on the announcement of “several” new Mac models, the rumored “RealityPro” headset, and, of course, updates to its various operating systems.

From the tweet: I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.

Also certain to be announced is the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. Also likely is the long-awaited Mac Pro update. I’m hoping an updated 24-inch iMac is one of the other possibilities.

If such an upgrade is announced, the all-in-one could sport an M2 processor; currently, the iMac has an M1 chip, which is getting quite long in the tooth. If Apple announces an all-in-one with an M3 processor (which is what I’d prefer), it may not ship until the fall. Depending on which pundit you believe, the M3 chip will arrive late this year or in early 2024.

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5-9 with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. You can find details of the WWDC23 schedule here.