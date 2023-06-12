After 17 years of service, The Mac Support Store, Brooklyn’s first-ever authorized Apple service provider and reseller, will be closing its doors. To mark this occasion, the company will be hosting a one-time online auction from June 15 at 9 a.m. until June 18 at 11:59 p.m.

“We want to thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout these 17 years,” says Jeff Graber, CEO of The Mac Support Store. “It’s been an honor serving the Brooklyn community and providing Apple enthusiasts with quality products and services.”

The upcoming auction echoes the closure of Tekserve, another iconic Apple reseller, which held its own auction in 2016. Tekserve was a Manhattan-based Apple service provider that served the tech community for nearly 30 years before its closure.

The online auction will feature a wide range of Apple products and accessories, from the latest MacBooks to vintage Apple collectibles. Special deals and discounts will be available throughout the auction, offering a unique opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to acquire high-quality products at a discounted price.

To participate in the auction, interested parties must register on The Mac Support Store’s auction page before the auction begins. Bids can be placed anytime during the auction period, and the payment is due within 24 hours after the auction ends. For more information about the auction, please visit www.macsupportstore.com.