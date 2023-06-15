LVMH has announced that it will begin rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhone to select LVMH Group stores in the U.S. later this year.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, is a French multinational holding and conglomerate specializing in luxury goods. It’s headquartered in Paris.

Merchants can enable Tap to Pay on iPhone through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later device running iOS 16.4 or later. Once enabled, merchants will simply prompt customers to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options. Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, the LVMH Group client advisors can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app – no additional hardware needed, regardless of the purchase amount. Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available in the LVMH Group Houses in the US later this year, starting with Sephora, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton.