With today’s Apple World Today deal, you can get a refurbished 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro 9.7 (256GB, 2.1GHz 2GB RAM) and accessories bundle for only US$269.99.
iPad Pro Description
This refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro is the perfect device for anyone who needs a powerful and portable tablet. Its fully-laminated Retina display delivers stunning visuals with dynamic white balance adjusting True Tone technology, making it easy on the eyes even during extended use. With a powerful Apple A9X processor, 2GB of RAM, and 256GB of flash memory storage, this iPad Pro is capable of handling even the most demanding tasks. And with dual cameras, users can capture stunning photos and videos, while the front-mounted FaceTime HD camera is great for video calls. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO capability, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual microphones and speakers that automatically adjust to minimize muffling.
- 256GB storage: Save & access your photos, videos, and other files
- 10-hour battery life: Browse, surf & game throughout the day
- Apple A9X chip: Enjoy your favorite apps & games at peak performance
- 9.7-inch display: Enjoy your favorite content on a generously large Retina display w/ multi-touch controls
- iSight camera: Capable of shooting stills & 4K videos
- Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot
- Bluetooth 4.2: Wirelessly transfer files & seamlessly pair Bluetooth-enabled devices
- Model year: 2016
Refurbished Rating
This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.
iPad Pro Specs
- Model number: A1674
- Color: space gray
- Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.24
- Weight: 1.0lbs
- Speed: 2.1GHz
- Sim card: nano-sim
- Processor type: A9X processor
- RAM: 2GB RAM
- Storage capacity: 256GB
- Built-in display: 9.7-inch LED-backlit
- Display resolution: 2048×1536
- Standard wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (HT80)*
- Bluetooth: 4.2
- Camera
- Rear: 12-megapixel
- FaceTime HD camera: 5-megapixel
- Video recording: 4K
- Battery type: Lithium Polymer (27.5 Whr)
- Battery life: 10hrs
- Pre-Installed OS: 12.1 or higher (updates to IOS 16)
- Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from the third party
The Deal Includes
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 256GB 2.1GHz 2GB RAM – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular)
- Tempered glass (pre-installed)
- Cover
- Stylus pen
- Charger
Shipping
- Ships to US
- Expected Delivery: Jun 23 – Jun 27
Terms of the Deal
- Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.
- This item is excluded from coupons.