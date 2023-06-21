With today’s Apple World Today deal, you can get a refurbished 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro 9.7 (256GB, 2.1GHz 2GB RAM) and accessories bundle for only US$269.99.

iPad Pro Description

This refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro is the perfect device for anyone who needs a powerful and portable tablet. Its fully-laminated Retina display delivers stunning visuals with dynamic white balance adjusting True Tone technology, making it easy on the eyes even during extended use. With a powerful Apple A9X processor, 2GB of RAM, and 256GB of flash memory storage, this iPad Pro is capable of handling even the most demanding tasks. And with dual cameras, users can capture stunning photos and videos, while the front-mounted FaceTime HD camera is great for video calls. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO capability, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual microphones and speakers that automatically adjust to minimize muffling.

256GB storage: Save & access your photos, videos, and other files

10-hour battery life: Browse, surf & game throughout the day

Apple A9X chip: Enjoy your favorite apps & games at peak performance

9.7-inch display: Enjoy your favorite content on a generously large Retina display w/ multi-touch controls

iSight camera: Capable of shooting stills & 4K videos

Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot

Bluetooth 4.2: Wirelessly transfer files & seamlessly pair Bluetooth-enabled devices

Model year: 2016

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

iPad Pro Specs

Model number: A1674

Color: space gray

Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.24

Weight: 1.0lbs

Speed: 2.1GHz

Sim card: nano-sim

Processor type: A9X processor

RAM: 2GB RAM

Storage capacity: 256GB

Built-in display: 9.7-inch LED-backlit

Display resolution: 2048×1536

Standard wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (HT80)*

Bluetooth: 4.2

Camera Rear: 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera: 5-megapixel Video recording: 4K

Battery type: Lithium Polymer (27.5 Whr)

Battery life: 10hrs

Pre-Installed OS: 12.1 or higher (updates to IOS 16)

Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from the third party

The Deal Includes

Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 256GB 2.1GHz 2GB RAM – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Tempered glass (pre-installed)

Cover

Stylus pen

Charger

Terms of the Deal