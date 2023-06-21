Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac gets intelligent recognition, better conversion

Dennis Sellers June 21, 2023
Cisdem has updated PDF Converter OCR for Mac to version 8.0.0. The upgrade comes with intelligent recognition and better conversion.

The app PDF conversion of files in a variety of formats. It requires macOS 10.13 or later.

A free demo version of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac 8.0.0 can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.dmg. You can buy the full version at https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-converter-ocr-mac/buy.html. Pricing starts at US$49.99 for a one-year license for one computer or a one-time license of $69.99 for free upgrades.

