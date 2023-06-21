Cisdem has updated PDF Converter OCR for Mac to version 8.0.0. The upgrade comes with intelligent recognition and better conversion.

The app PDF conversion of files in a variety of formats. It requires macOS 10.13 or later.

A free demo version of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac 8.0.0 can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.dmg. You can buy the full version at https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-converter-ocr-mac/buy.html. Pricing starts at US$49.99 for a one-year license for one computer or a one-time license of $69.99 for free upgrades.