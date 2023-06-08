Aqara has expanded its smart lock portfolio with its first-ever deadbolt lock: the Smart Lock U100, which is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit.

Designed to replace traditional deadbolt locks, it provides homeowners with a secure and convenient home entry solution with fingerprints, passwords, and even Apple home key capability, according to the folks at Aquara. The new lock can integrate with Matter and other smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and more.

The U100 (US$189.99) is now available on Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in the US and Canada as well as via selected Aqara retailers in North America, Asia and Oceania.

Users can unlock with just the touch of a finger, or using the Aqara Home app. The built-in fingerprint reader recognizes up to 50 fingerprints, and homeowners can grant and manage home access on the Aqara Home app for not only families but also guests and regular visitors (e.g., dog walkers, babysitters) with up to 75 passwords for permanent, recurring, and one-time access.

NFC tags are also supported, allowing home access for all. Sensitive access data such as fingerprints and passwords are stored locally on the device and are fully AES encrypted. The Smart Lock U100 works out-of-box with Bluetooth, allowing users to connect the lock to the Aqara Home app for device setup, lock control, and firmware update without an Aqara hub.

As one of the few offerings on the market featuring full integration with HomeKit, the U100 also supports Apple Home out-of-the-box. Apart from unlocking with Siri and the Apple Home app, Apple users can use the Apple home key to unlock the U100 by simply tapping a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch.