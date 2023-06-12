Monday, June 12, 2023
Apple’s pricing for SSD storage upgrades on the Mac are ridiculous

Dennis Sellers
Let’s face it: Apple’s prices for upgrading the storage options on its Mac line-up is ridiculous. 

Consider the new 15-inch MacBook Air. The least expensive option costs US$1,299, but comes with a meager 256GB of SSD storage. Upgrading to 512GB costs an extra $200, upgrading to 1TB costs an extra $400, and upgrading to 2TB costs an extra $800!

Or consider the 24-inch iMac. The situation is pretty much the sames. The least expensive option costs US$1,299, but comes with a meager 256GB of SSD storage. Upgrading to 512GB costs an extra $200, and upgrading to 1TB costs an extra $400 (there’s no 2TB option).

As ArsTechnica notes, “… top-tier PC SSDs will run you just $160, and others can be had for even less. We’re many years past the point when Apple’s SSDs could outperform standard NVMe SSDs for PCs. And the storage controller is built into the M2, so Apple is essentially just charging you for the NAND chips.”

