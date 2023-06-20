Let the Apple Car rumors roll on. Apple has been granted yet another patent (number US 11679714 B1) for a seat belt system for a vehicle. It involves a secure safety belt system with illumination features.

About the patent

Rather than the typical button release mechanism, Apple wants an Apple Car seat belt to use special buckles that light up. For example, the buckle button will glow red until it’s attached, then it will quit glowing.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A restraint includes a belt, a connecting structure that is connected to the belt, a buckle housing that includes a connector opening for insertion of the connecting structure, a latch assembly that is configured to retain the connecting structure in the connector opening, and a release button that is connected to the buckle housing and is configured to cause the latch assembly to release the connecting structure when the release button is operated. A first indicator area is located on the buckle portion adjacent to the connector opening. A second indicator area is located on the release button. A third indicator area is located on the release button and is surrounded by the second indicator area.”

When will we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, 2021, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.