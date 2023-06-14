Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal for “Silo,” its hit world-building drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the eighth episode of “Silo” premieres this Friday on Apple TV+.

Since its global premiere on May 5, “Silo” was quickly hailed as a “riveting and equally star-studded,” “must-watch” series and “simply transcendent sci-fi TV.” Week-to-week, the series drives growing viewership and, in addition to quickly reaching Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, has landed acclaim for its “rich and compelling” world-building elements, as well as the “incredible” performance by Ferguson, who “brings an understated gravitas” to the lead role.

Here’s how the series is described: “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (“Mystic River”).

