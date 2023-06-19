In a new Twitter post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for the upcoming Vision Pro.

Apple announced the Vision Pro at the recent Worldwide Developer Conference. However, it’s not due until “early 2024” and will sport a price tag starting at US$3,400.

“The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB,” Kuo writes.

The first version of the Vision Pro is expected to lack widestream commercial appeal simply because it will be too expensive for many folks to afford. Purportedly, Apple is working on less expensive versions for the future. And, as with all new tech products, the price will go down as Apple begins to recoup the millions it spent developing the “spatial computing” device.