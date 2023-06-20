Apple has announced that changes are coming to Today tab ads and that the approval process has been streamlined.
With a Today tab ad, a developer’s app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store. In July, Today tab ads will begin appearing in a new format that’s fully visible when visitors first arrive. And with a streamlined approval process, Today tab campaign setup will be easier, too. Apple says here’s the new format developers can expect:
- The new format will be simplified to feature the app icon, name, and subtitle that you entered in App Store Connect. This updated format will appear in all countries and regions where Today tab ads currently run.
- Ads will be fully visible on the Today tab, no longer requiring scrolling to see the entire ad.
- The new format will only run on iPhone devices using iOS 16.4 and later. Today tab ads won’t be available on iOS 16.3 or earlier, or on iPad.