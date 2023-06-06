WaterField Designs has released a custom-fitted Folio Laptop Sleeve for the just-announced 15-inch Apple MacBook Air.
The US$129 sleeve protects the new laptop and provides organization pockets for necessities. It’s available in a choice of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon and sports a full-grain leather panel pocket,
The Folio Laptop Sleeve also sports a water-resistant ballistic nylon lining, and 4mm shock-absorbing neoprene to cradle the MacBook Air. Rare earth magnets securely close the Folio Laptop Sleeve with a snap. Overall, its features include:
° Rugged waxed canvas in four colors;
° Secure, full-length, rare earth magnetic closure;
° Water-resistant black ballistic nylon liner;
° 4 mm high-grade neoprene internal padding;
° Full-grain leather hand grip;
° Flush rear accessory pocket;
° Optional shoulder strap.
You can pre-order now.