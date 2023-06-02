The Wallet app in iOS 17 may be able to show balances for a wider range of credit cards set up with Apple Pay, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Presently, only the Apple Card’s balance can be viewed in the app.

The Wallet app will get an upgrade as the company pushes deeper into financial services,” wrote Gurman. “That could include the app tying deeper into third-party credit cards to show balance information, mirroring the experience of the Apple Card.”

iOS 17, as well as the next versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, will almost certainly be previewed at the Apple Worldwide Developer keynote on Monday.

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5-9 with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. You can find details of the WWDC23 schedule here.