Transformers: Tactical Arena is launching as a free-to-play game today, exclusively on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The PvP, real-time strategy game developed by Red Games Co. features collectible Transformers characters played in, tower-defense style battle arenas.

Here’s how the game is described: Originally released on Apple Arcade, fans of the Transformers franchise now have the opportunity to join the fight with Autobots, Maximals, Decepticons, and Predacons from their Apple device via the App Store. Players will assemble a squad of their favorite Transformers bots and battle their way through competitive arenas. They will unlock, collect, and level-up new characters, master their unique abilities, and evolve their strategy to gain a competitive advantage and conquer their opponents.

Players will compete against others worldwide in real-time 1v1 battles. Lasting an average of three minutes per battle, each action-packed second counts and every move could spell victory or defeat. With dozens of fan-favorite Transformers characters, powerful structures, and an arsenal of tactical support units, no two battles are alike.

Available in 14 languages, fans worldwide can now download Transformers: Tactical Arena on iOS, iPad, and MacOS devices from the App Store. Learn more at www.transformerstacticalarena.com.